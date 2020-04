Tolo News: Following the appointment of Chief of Staff Shakir Kargar on Monday, President Ghani appoints former economy minister and head of Hezb-e-Islami political party Hadi Arghandiwal as acting finance minister. Presidential adviser Waheed Omer in a tweet said the process of appointing new cabinet members will continue, and they will be sent to the parliament for a vote of confidence once all of the cabinet is appointed. Click here to read more (external link).