Ghani And Noor Begin ‘Indirect Negotiations’

Tolo News: Balkh officials said they are optimistic that Ghani and Noor will reach an agreement as the two sides have started indirect negotiations. Former Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor and President Ashraf Ghani have started indirect negotiations to come to an agreement about their disagreement over Noor’s resignation from his post, local officials said Friday. Afzal Hadeed, Chairman of Balkh Provincial Council, said that Noor is not insisting to remain in his post as Balkh governor. Click here to read more (external link).