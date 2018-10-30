Ghani Already Campaigning for Upcoming Presidential Elections: Politicians

Ariana: A number of politicians say President Ashraf Ghani is already campaigning for the upcoming presidential elections, urging him to respect people’s right and the rule of law in the country. The politicians stressed that the president’s trip to provinces has been part of his election campaign. “These trips are more of a campaign for the president. he travels to provinces, and it costs the government budget. Instead, he should support the families of martyrs,” said Senator Jumadin Giyanwal. Click here to read more (external link).