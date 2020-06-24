Ghani, Abdullah sides differ over type of marshal for Dostum

1TV: The sides of President Ashraf Ghani and head of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah differ if honorary or regular marshal military rank should be given to Abdul Rashid Dostum. The dispute has delayed the process of nominating new cabinet members. The marshal rank for Dostum, a former first vice president in the National Unity Government, has been promised in a political agreement between Ghani and Abdullah that was signed last month. Click here to read more (external link).