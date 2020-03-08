Ghani, Abdullah Prepare for Parallel Swearing-In Ceremonies

Tolo News: Officials from President Ashraf Ghani’s office and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah’s offices – which are separated by a wall and connected by a narrow road – are preparing for separate swearing-in ceremonies on Monday despite efforts by politicians to find a solution for the problem. Abdullah’s office confirmed that US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday held three meetings with the chief executive to “find a solution” for the matter but has not succeeded. Despite that, Abdullah’s deputy spokesman, Fraidoon Khwazoon, said hopes still remain. Click here to read more (external link).

