General Dostum to Return to Kabul Next Week

Ariana: First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum is expected to return to Afghanistan on Sunday after being in a year-long reputed exile in Turkey. A government delegation is expected to leave Kabul for Ankara on Saturday (July 21) to accompany Gen. Dostum on his return to Kabul, the mediation delegate said. The Office of the First Vice President, meanwhile, said that the government also agreed to release Nizamuddin Qaisari, a close aide to Dostum only if he chooses to live in Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).