Four Presidential Candidates Will ‘Bring Change’ To System

Tolo News: Out of the 18 presidential election candidates that are running for presidency in the July polls, four of them have entered the race promising to bring changes to the country’s political system. The 14 others have said they will leave the system as it is although some said they will scrap the Chief Executive position in the next government. Those candidates who have pledged to bring changes to the system are Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, former national security advisor Mohammad Haneef Atmar, head of Massoud Foundation Ahmad Wali Massoud and former MP Abdul Latif Pedram. Abdullah said if he wins the next election he will amend the Constitution and will change the current presidential system to a parliamentary system. Click here to read more (external link).