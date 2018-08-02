Former NDS Chief Launches New Political Movement

Tolo News: A new political movement, led by former National Directorate of Security (NDS) chief Assadullah Khalid, was officially launched in Afghanistan on Thursday. Supporters from around the country converged on the streets on Thursday morning to attend the launch of the movement, called Omid-e-Sabah. Khalid blasted the president and said the president does not care about lives being lost and “that no one even returns the bodies to the families” of soldiers killed on the battlefields He said ethnic division in the country must end and that there was no way he wanted the country to return to the turmoil experienced throughout the 1990s. Click here to read more (external link).

Related