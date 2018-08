Tolo News: Assadullah Khalid, former head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), who visited Khost province on Friday, said government is dividing the people by ethnicity and language for its maintenance. Khalid, who recently founded a political movement, Omid-e-Sabah, said election is the only solution for Afghanistan’s crisis, but he added that the people want a credible, free and fair election. Click here to read more (external link).