Ariana: Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani resigned from his post on Thursday. In his resignation letter to President Ashraf Ghani, Rabbani said that the foreign ministry had been sidelined and that it was treated as a private NGO. Immediately, it was unknown if President Ashraf Ghani will accept his resignation. Salahuddin Rabbani had [a] tense relationship with the presidential palace during the last couple of years. Click here to read more (external link).

