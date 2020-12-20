First Lady’s Remarks Continue to Draw Criticism

Tolo News: First Lady Rula Ghani’s recent statements dismissing public criticism of her husband’s administration and policies and calling the Afghan parliament a “vote-trading ground” continued to spark responses from critics and members of the public who said such remarks show the government’s disregard for the principle of freedom of expression. “The people are showing a lack of understanding. It is their own problem. It is not my problem or Mr. President’s problem. The people should understand the value of Mr. President,” Rula Ghani said. Click here to read more (external link).