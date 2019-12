Tolo News: A clash that started late Saturday night in Mazar-e-Sharif, capital of Balkh province, is still ongoing. Security forces have surrounded the house of Nizamuddin Qaisari, the former police chief of Faryab’s Qaisar district, police officials confirmed. Afghan helicopters targeted the house of Nizamuddin Qaisari, and “special forces have arrived at the scene,” said police officials. Click here to read more (external link).