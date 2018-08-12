Fawzia Kofi: IECC has no proof that I have ties with illegal armed groups

Tolo News: Fawzia Kofi, a candidate from Badakhshan province, who looks set to be disqualified by the IECC, said the commission has no proof that she has ties with illegal armed groups. “In my objection, I told them that if you or any other department proves that I or any of my family members even own an illegal pistol, I will apologize to the Afghan people and will leave politics,” said Kofi. Kofi said she wants an international commission to investigate her case adding that in the country everyone is following a “dictator”. Click here to read more (external link).

