Tolo News:A source close to government said on Tuesday that Zardad Faryadi was released on the back of a letter of guarantee by the Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish. Faryadi, a former commander for Hizb-e-Islami, arrived in Kabul last week following his deportation from the UK where he served over 10 years in prison. On arrival he was immediately taken into custody. Click here to read more (external link).