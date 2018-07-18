Faryab Protestors Close Govt Offices; Call for Ghani’s resignation

Tolo News: Faryab protestors on Wednesday said they had closed a number of government offices in Maimana city and vowed to continue their demonstrations until government accepts their demands. The protesters also called for President Ashraf Ghani to resign. Protests were launched two weeks ago in a number of northern provinces after Nizamuddin Qaisari, the district police chief for Qaisari and close aide to exiled First Vice President Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum, was arrested after allegedly having insulted and threatened government officials. Click here to read more (external link).