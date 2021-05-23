Faryab Protesters ‘Vote’ for Governor, Would Accept Dostum’s Pick

Tolo News: The protests in Faryab entered their ninth day on Sunday and demonstrators took a vote for a new governor of the northern province. Faryab is currently facing unrest because of President Ashraf Ghani’s appointment of Mohammad Daud Laghmani, a non-resident, as a new governor. At least four names were reportedly put on the unofficial ballot, but protestors said they would also respect nominations made by Abdul Rashid Dostum to the Presidential Palace. Click here to read more (external link).