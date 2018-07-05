Faryab protesters block road to key port on border with Turkmenistan

1TV: Protesters in northern Faryab province on Thursday blocked road to key port of Aqina on border with Turkmenistan and threatened to block more roads and government offices. Hundreds of residents took to streets in Faryab after Nizamuddin Qaisari, a district police chief close to First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum, was detained by the government. The protest entered third day on Thursday and it has spread to other provinces in the north including Jowzjan and Takhar. Click here to read more (external link).

