Fact finding committee presents finding on Satar Ghorbandi’s case to Ghani

Ariana: Members of the fact finding committee said in their meeting with President Ghani that they will share the details of the finding in a press conference Saturday. The presidential palace also announced that they will seriously consider the findings. This comes as some of the lawyers consider the ‘fact-finding committee’ a ‘political move’ and an attempt to bypass the judiciary. Around one month back, President Ghani formed a ‘fact-finding committee’ comprised of some MPs and officials to investigate the killing of Satar Ghorbandi, a Jihadi Commander of Jamiat-e Islami party. Click here to read more (external link).