Ex-NSA Apologizes in BBC Interview on Fall of Kabul

Tolo News: Hamdullah Mohib, former National Security Advisor (NSA) for the republic government, apologized during an interview focused on the collapse of the Afghan government. “Anything that is related to my failures, I take full responsibility for it and apologize for it, and I hope everyone involved will be able to come forward and explain … the situation … we owe it to the Afghan people, we owe it to history, we owe it to the partnership and the sacrifices that we made that we clear the history and learn from it so that we can offer a better future to the Afghan people.” Click here to read more (external link).