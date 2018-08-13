EU, Norway Call for Conclusion of Legal Proceedings against Gen. Dostum

Ariana: “The European Union and Norway takes note of the return of 1st Vice President, General Abdul Rashid Dostum to Afghanistan. We expect the conclusion of the legal proceedings against General Dostum, in full respect of the law and due process. Nobody should be above the law,” the EU and Norway heads of missions in Afghanistan said in a statement. Gen. Dostum return to Kabul on July 22. He went to Turkey after reports in 2016 that his guards had seized political rival Ahmad Eshchi and subjected him to beatings, torture and violent sexual abuse. Click here to read more (external link).