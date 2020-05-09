formats

Eshchi’s Son Opposes Marshal Rank for Dostum in Proposed Plan

· 3 Comments

Abdul Rashid Dostum

Tolo News: In a letter to Abdullah Abdullah, Baktash Eshchi, the son of Ahmad Eshchi, the former Jawzjan governor and ex-member of the National Islamic Movement of Afghanistan, has urged Abdullah not to recommend marshal rank for General Abdul Rashid Dostum in the proposed plan intended to end the political impasse.

This comes amid reports that Afghanistan’s former first vice president and leader of the National Islamic Movement of Afghanistan, General Abdul Rashid Dostum, would be awarded the rank of marshal as part of a proposed political agreement between President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah.

Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “Eshchi’s Son Opposes Marshal Rank for Dostum in Proposed Plan

  1. WHAT
    *A
    GOOFY
    JOKE- the
    INTERNATIONAL WAR CRIMINALS
    are
    still trying
    to
    impose
    their
    BS
    in
    Afghanistan !!!!!

    Reply

  2. The
    overwhelming majority
    of
    the
    great
    *Uzbek folks
    of
    Afghanistan
    want their
    own best
    choices
    to
    lead and serve
    their country
    for the good of all- they
    won’t
    go along,
    for
    exploiting
    foreign impositions !

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *