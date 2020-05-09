Eshchi’s Son Opposes Marshal Rank for Dostum in Proposed Plan

Tolo News: In a letter to Abdullah Abdullah, Baktash Eshchi, the son of Ahmad Eshchi, the former Jawzjan governor and ex-member of the National Islamic Movement of Afghanistan, has urged Abdullah not to recommend marshal rank for General Abdul Rashid Dostum in the proposed plan intended to end the political impasse.

This comes amid reports that Afghanistan’s former first vice president and leader of the National Islamic Movement of Afghanistan, General Abdul Rashid Dostum, would be awarded the rank of marshal as part of a proposed political agreement between President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah.

