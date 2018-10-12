Embassies Will Decide On Elections’ Winners And Losers: Hekmatyar

Tolo News: Addressing an event on Friday, the Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said government and a number of embassies of foreign countries in Kabul are trying to engineer the upcoming parliamentary elections. Hekmatyar made the remarks in a meeting of the heads of political parties, movements and members of parliament who came together under a new movement known as the Grand Assembly of National Unity. The new movement includes major political parties and movements – including National Islamic Front of Afghanistan (Mahaz-e Milli Islami Afghanistan), Afghan Millat Party, Musharekat-e-Milli Party, National Solidarity Movement of Afghanistan, the Jamiat Integration Council, Hizb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and other parties and organizations. Click here to read more (external link).