Elections Might Make Things Worse for Afghanistan

The Diplomat: According to research by the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit (AREU), the simple logic of "competitive elections" does not exist in Afghanistan's electoral process. Therefore, "in their current manifestation, elections have the potential to destabilize" the country. Moreover, research from the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) on countries with upcoming elections shows that applying the appropriate set of policy instruments could "address the underlying drivers of conflict" when it comes to electoral violence. Otherwise, vulnerable citizens and communities will remain exposed to the undeniable threat of conflict.