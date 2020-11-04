1TV: Eight ministerial nominees have flawed educational documents, an assessment by the parliament’s higher education and cultural commission shows. They are Hasina Safi for the ministry of women’s affairs, Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani for the ministry of industry and commerce, Masouma Khawari, for the ministry of communications and IT, Qudratullah Zaki for the ministry of transport, Muhibullah Samim for the ministry of borders and tribal affairs, Noor Rahman Akhlaqi for the ministry of refugees and repatriation, Bashir Ahmad Tahyenj for the ministry of labor and social affairs, Najibullah Yamin for the ministry of public works. Click here to read more (external link).