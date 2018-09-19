Efforts Underway to Use Biometric System in Election Day: IEC

Ariana: “We have made our efforts to use the biometric system in the Election Day and to recognize every voters that cannot vote for the second time,” Abdul Basi Sayad, the chairman of IEC said. However, a number of parties claim that they have not negotiated regarding the biometric system with IEC officials and called for holding a tripartite meeting among the government, parties and the company which prepares the system’s technology. “Our specific demand is holding a tripartite meeting among the government, parties and the company that every side can understand the details,” Muhammad Nateqi, a member of Afghanistan Wahdat-e Islami leadership said. Click here to read more (external link).

Related