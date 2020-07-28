Dostum’s Continued Absence from Kabul Raises Questions

Tolo News: Almost two months after receiving marshal rank, Abdul Rashid Dostum has yet to return to Kabul to start his work as a member of the National Security Council and as a member of the newly formed High Council of Government, which has raised questions among critics who say political rifts between government leaders have prevented Dostum from returning to the capital city. The decree to promote Dostum to marshal was signed by the president on June 10, but the news broke on July 3. He received the rank at a ceremony in his hometown in Jawzjan on July 15. Click here to read more (external link).