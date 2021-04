Tolo News: Reacting to the appointment of new governor of Faryab, Babur Farahmand, a top aide to Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum on Friday accused the government of adopting “dictatorial approach” on issues while the country is in need of national unity. On Friday, the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) announced that Mohammad Daud will replace Naqibullah Fayeq as new governor of Faryab. Click here to read more (external link).