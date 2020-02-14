Dostum Threatens ‘Parallel Govt’ if Election Results are Rigged

Tolo News: First Vice President Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum has threatened to form a “parallel government” under the leadership of Abdullah Abdullah, the chief executive of the National Unity Government, if the election commission “announces fraudulent results of the presidential elections,” which were held on September 28, 2019. Speaking at a gathering in the northern province of Jawzjan on Thursday, Dostum strongly criticized the constant delays that have encumbered the election process, and said that he will never accept a government that is based on “fraud.” Click here to read more (external link).