Tolo News:¬†President Ashraf Ghani’s first VP General Abdul Rashid Dostum on Monday said that he had not been injured during a Taliban siege in Faryab, terming CEO Abdullah Abdullah’s remarks inappropriate.¬†Presiding over a meeting of council of ministers on Monday, Abdullah said that Dostum had been slightly injured in a Taliban siege in Faryab. However Dostum’s office hit out over the remark, saying it was in favor of the enemies. Click here to read more (external link).