Dostum Supporters Threaten To Derail Elections, Form ‘Own Govt’

Tolo News: Supporters of exiled First Vice President Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum held a demonstration on Monday in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul city and warned government that if it failed to meet their demands they would boycott elections and form their own autonomous government. Protestors also called for the return of Dostum and the immediate release of Qaisar district police chief, from Faryab, Nizamuddin Qaisari. Click here to read more (external link).

  1. People are striving to free
    themselves and their country
    from the hands of savage
    invaders and their crazy stooges; but, the
    evil forces and foreign
    intelligence agents are still
    arrogantly standing on the way of full
    freedom and integrity for all
    the great
    people of Afghanistan
    as one
    whoke civilized unit.

  3. Imposed and fragmented
    regimes
    could never be able
    to
    stand on firm grounds
    for very long- it has got to get unified under the support of all constituency.

