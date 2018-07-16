Dostum Supporters Threaten To Derail Elections, Form ‘Own Govt’

Tolo News: Supporters of exiled First Vice President Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum held a demonstration on Monday in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul city and warned government that if it failed to meet their demands they would boycott elections and form their own autonomous government. Protestors also called for the return of Dostum and the immediate release of Qaisar district police chief, from Faryab, Nizamuddin Qaisari. Click here to read more (external link).
People are striving to free
themselves and their country
from the hands of savage
invaders and their crazy stooges; but, the
evil forces and foreign
intelligence agents are still
arrogantly standing on the way of full
freedom and integrity for all
the great
people of Afghanistan
as one
whoke civilized unit.
*Warlordism
and
foreign enslavement
can not be included
as integral parts
of
the general equation
in a
civilized and honorable
society.
Imposed and fragmented
regimes
could never be able
to
stand on firm grounds
for very long- it has got to get unified under the support of all constituency.