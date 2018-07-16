Dostum Supporters Threaten To Derail Elections, Form ‘Own Govt’

Tolo News: Supporters of exiled First Vice President Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum held a demonstration on Monday in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul city and warned government that if it failed to meet their demands they would boycott elections and form their own autonomous government. Protestors also called for the return of Dostum and the immediate release of Qaisar district police chief, from Faryab, Nizamuddin Qaisari. Click here to read more (external link).

