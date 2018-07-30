Dostum Meets with Ghani and Abdullah, Urges Release of Qaisari

Ariana: The meeting took place at Presidential Palace today, where General Dostum met with President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, and Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish. The office of First Vice President said that at the meeting, Gen. Dostum urged Ghani to release his aide Qaisari and reveal the outcomes of a probe over the abuse and torture case of Qaisari’s security guards. “After meeting with the president, [Dostum] returned to his office and will regularly attend the meetings of cabinet and Security Council,” said Baber Farahmand, head of the first vice president’s office. Click here to read more (external link).

