Details of Ghani-Abdullah Political Agreement

Tolo News: TOLOnews has obtained a copy of the political agreement between President Ashraf Ghani and his political opponent Abdullah Abdullah that outlines the structure of a future government in which each side will have a 50 percent share. Another aspect of the plan is the establishment of the High Council of National Reconciliation led by Abdullah Abdullah, from which he can issue executive orders. The council will have five deputies from the two teams. Based on the agreement, Abdullah will have the authority to appoint 50 percent of the cabinet, including key ministries. The agreement says that the rank of marshal should be given to the former vice president Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum. Click here to read more (external link).

