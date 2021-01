Tolo News: Critics on Friday reacted to the removal of Ahmad Jawad Osmani from his post as public health minister by President Ghani, saying that government institutions such as the Ministry of Public Health should not be politicized. Ata Mohammad Noor, the CEO of Jamiat-e-Islami party, called it “hasty and insulting” decision and warned against its consequences. Click here to read more (external link).

