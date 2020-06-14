Concerns over slow implementation of Ghani-Abdullah agreement

Ariana: Nearly a month has passed since the signing of the political agreement between President Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, but no fundamental work has been done to implement elements of the agreement. Arg has so far nominated seven ministers for President Ghani’s share, while Abdullah has not yet nominated any. Also, he has not finalized appointments in the High Reconciliation Council which is chaired by Abdullah. All these have created concerns among politicians. Click here to read more (external link).