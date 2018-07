Tolo News: The Presidential Palace on Saturday reacted to the launch of the new political coalition and said members who are part of this alliance need to resign from government. Nabi Misdaq, an advisor to President Ashraf Ghani said First Vice President Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum, second deputy of the Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Mohaqiq and acting foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani should resign from their positions if they remain in the coalition. Click here to read more (external link).