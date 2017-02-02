CEO’s Office Defies Ghani-Noor Power-Sharing Talks

Tolo News: Commenting on recent reports of talks on power-sharing between President Ashraf Ghani and CEO Abdullah Abdullah, the CEO’s spokesman Mujiburrahman Rahimi on Thursday said no individual and no force would be allowed to undermine or move the political share of the CEO to someone else. The statement comes after reports emerged of ongoing negotiations between Ghani and Atta Mohammad Noor, the acting governor of Balkh province. However, the outcome of the talks remains uncertain. Click here to read more (external link).

