Candidates Warn Of Civil Disobedience Against Govt

Tolo News: Members of the Council of Presidential Candidates which represents 13 presidential runners on Wednesday said President Ashraf Ghani’s term has ended and that they will begin civil disobedience as an option to show their opposition against the continuation of the current government. Based on Article 62 of the Constitution, May 22 marks the end of the National Unity Government’s legal term. However, the Supreme Court in April extended the incumbent government’s tenure until upcoming presidential elections scheduled for September 28. The candidates said they have asked their supporters, including government employees, in Kabul and other provinces to start civil disobedience against Ghani. Click here to read more (external link).