Barmak Slams Police General Over Kabul Rocket Attack

Tolo News: Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak on Thursday held a meeting with senior ministry and police officials to discuss Tuesday’s rocket attack on Kabul, which was launched during the president’s Eid message. In a live broadcast of the meeting, officials were seen giving the minister a report back on the attack – that happened on the first day of Eid-al-Adha. While Kabul police’s deputy chief of security affairs Gen. Mohammad Sadiq Muradi was explaining the situation an argument broke out between him and Barmak. Muradi said he had on numerous occasions contacted the minister’s office to set up a meeting with the minister in order to discuss problems on the ground. He said however that “no one has listened to our requests.” Barmak then accused Muradi of being incompetent and told him to “sit down incompetent general”. Click here to read more (external link).