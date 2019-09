Ariana: The governor of Baghlan province has resigned from his position, the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) announced on Monday. According to the statement, Baghlan governor Farid Baseem has resigned due to personnel issues. President Ashraf Ghani has accepted his resignation. The statement further said that the provincial deputy governor Abdul Qadim Niazi will act as caretaker until the appointment of a new governor. Click here to read more (external link).