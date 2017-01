Tolo News: Afghanistan’s attorney general ordered the arrest of nine of First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum’s bodyguards on charges related to the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a political rival, who accused the vice president of sodomizing him with a rifle. Dostum has denied the accusations. His office called them a baseless effort to defame the vice president, and said it would cooperate with a government investigation. Click here to read more (external link).