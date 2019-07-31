Atmar’s Campaign In Crisis Following Reports Of Internal Rift

Tolo News: The political office of Atta Mohammad Noor, the former governor of northern Balkh and chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party, who joined Mohammad Haneef Atmar’s campaign team ahead of September presidential elections on Wednesday confirmed reports of differences within the campaign and said the disagreements broke out after Mr. Atmar backtracked from his original position on the post of premiership. According to Noor’s aides, Atmar had committed in a written document to create the post of prime minister once he wins the presidential elections. Click here to read more (external link).