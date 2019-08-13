Atmar May Join Ghani’s Election Campaign Team: Sources

Tolo News: While presidential candidate Mohammad Haneef Atmar suspended his campaign, sources told TOLOnews that Mr. Atmar might join President Ghani in his re-election campaign in the September election. The sources said that National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib met with Mr. Atmar on Sunday evening aimed at encouraging him to join Mr. Ghani’s re-election campaign. A spokesman for Mr. Ghani’s campaign, Jawed Faisal, said they are ready to welcome any election campaign team to join their ticket. Click here to read more (external link).