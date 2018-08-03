Ata Mohammad Noor met with Kandahar Police Chief Gen. Raziq in Kabul

Khaama Press: The Chief Executive of Jamiat Islami Ata Mohammad Noor met with the police chief of southern Kandahar province General Abdul Raziq in Kabul. Noor said the meeting focused on the situation of the country, upcoming elections of the parliament and districts councils, future programs, and presidential elections. Both Noor and Gen. Raziq are among the main critics of the government of national unity who have often criticized the government policies and leaders in strong words. Click here to read more (external link).