Ahadi Breaks Alliance With Grand National Coalition

Tolo News: The New National Front Party of Afghanistan on Tuesday announced the party has split from the Grand National Coalition of Afghanistan (GNCA) alliance due to disagreements over certain issues. According to the New National Front Party’s spokesman, Sayed Javad Hussaini, their decision to break away from the alliance was because their party’s leader, Anwarul Haq Ahadi did not agree with certain requests by the coalition including the change in the political system and the establishment of a prime minister position, among others. Click here to read more (external link).