Anadolu Agency: It took the Afghan government years to reach its landmark peace deal with ex-rebel leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, but the stalemate in implementation of the accord’s terms, in particular the release of Hezb-e-Islami prisoners, is putting everything at stake. Lately, Hekmatyar’s men have been publically expressing their growing frustration with the Kabul government. Click here to read more (external link).