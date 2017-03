Reuters:¬†Afghanistan has ordered a network of schools run by an organization regarded with suspicion by the Turkish government to be transferred to a foundation approved by Ankara, Afghan officials said. The move against Afghan Turk CAG Educational NGO (ATCE), the body that runs the schools, appears to be part of Turkey’s campaign against followers of Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based cleric it accuses of being behind a coup attempt in July. Click here to read more (external link).