Afghanistan: A Game of Thrones

Ahmad Mohibi via The Diplomat: Vice President Dostum’s return to Afghanistan underlines the complexity of the battle for political influence. The underlying problem in Afghanistan is longstanding ethnic conflict and fears. Throughout history, Pashtuns predominantly ruled the nation and considered themselves the dominant ethnic group — but were not the majority of the population… The technocrats – represented by Ghani’s government — are blamed for dictating power and supporting programs and policies that benefit predominantly Pashtuns. They resist any other group that wants government representation, leaving a deep mistrust. They are also regarded by many as “puppets of the West.” Click here to read more (external link).

Related