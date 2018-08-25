Afghan President’s National Security Adviser Resigns

August 25, 2018

RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan

The national-security adviser to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has resigned from his position, an Afghan official said on August 25.

A spokesman for the Afghan National Security Council confirmed to RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan that Mohammad Hanif Atmar had resigned his post but did not give further details.

Atmar had previously served as the country’s interior minister under former Afghan President Hamid Karzai. He has served as a close aide to Ghani since 2014.

Tolo News on August 25 published a copy of what it said was Atmar’s resignation letter, reporting that he resigned due to “serious differences over policies and approaches at the top level of government.”

The authenticity of the letter could not immediately be confirmed.

With reporting by AP and Tolo News

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036

Related