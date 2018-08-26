Afghan President Ghani Rejects Resignation of Top Officials – Reports

MOSCOW, August 26 (Sputnik) – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected the resignation of Defense Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami, Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak and the National Directorate of Security chief, Masoom Stanekzai, local media reported on Sunday.

Ghani had ordered the officials to continue their work, the Pajhwok news agency reported.

The incident followed the resignation of National Security Adviser Hanif Atmar on Saturday. Media suggested that Atmar’s resignation had been prompted by his disagreements on policy issues with Ghani and his plans to run against the incumbent president the 2019 presidential election.

According to local media reports, citing Ghani’s statement, Atmar will be replaced by Hamdullah Mohib who currently serves as the Afghan ambassador to the United States.

Afghanistan currently faces instability due to the repeated deadly attacks by militants across the country. The authorities of the Middle Eastern state are engaged in offensives to curb the activities of militant and terrorist groups on its territory.

