Afghan Political Leaders Meet in Turkey

Tolo News: A number of Afghan politicians and former Jihadi leaders met in Turkey, a spokesman for the Hizb-e-Junbish Party said, adding that the meeting focused on the current Afghan situation. “Marshal Dostum hosted the political and influential leaders. The meeting was held to exchange views on how to change the situation in Afghanistan,” said Ihsan Niro, a spokesman for the Hizb-e-Junbish, led by Marshal Abdul Rasheed Dostum. The meeting was attended by Muhammad Mohaqiq, leader of the People’s Islamic Unity Party of Afghanistan; Ahmad Zia Masoud, former vice president; a representative of Salahuddin Rabani, former Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mir Rahman Rahmani, former speaker of the parliament; Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, former Minister of Finance; and a representative of Mohammad Karim Khalili, leader of Hezb-e-Wahdat. Click here to read more (external link).